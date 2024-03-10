Óscar 2024: Dónde y a qué hora ver la ceremonia de premiación

La 96° edición de los esperados Premios Óscar será transmitida en Chile a partir de las 21 horas. Los espectadores podrán sintonizar la ceremonia a través de CNN Chile, TNT y la plataforma de streaming MAX (ex HBO Max).
En esta ocasión, Jimmy Kimmel regresa como anfitrión del prestigioso evento por cuarta vez. Además, la entrega de las icónicas estatuillas contará con la presentación de los ganadores de la edición anterior: Brendan Fraser, Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan y Jamie Lee Curtis.
Sin embargo, la previa a la premiación comienza a las 18:00 horas con la alfombra roja que también es parte fundamental del espectáculo. Los cinéfilos podrán ver a sus estrellas favoritas a través del canal E! Entertainment y TNT.
En particular, esta edición de los Oscars representa un hito relevante para el país, al haber por primera vez dos películas nacionales en competencia: ‘La memoria infinita’ de Maite Alberdi, nominada a Mejor Documental; y ‘El Conde’ de Pablo Larraín, nominada a Mejor Fotografía.
Películas y actores nominados
Mejor Actor de Reparto
- Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction
- Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer
- Ryan Gosling – Barbie
- Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things
- Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
- America Ferrera – Barbie
- Jodie Foster – Nyad
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers
Mejor Guión Original
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- Maestro
- May December
- Past Live
- American Fiction
- Barbie
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
- Letter to a Pig
- Ninety-Five Senses
- Our Uniform
- Pachyderme
- War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Golda
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Society of the Snow
- The After
- Invincible
- Knight of Fortune
- Red, White and Blue
- The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
- “The Fire Inside” (Flamin’ Hot)
- “I’m Just Ken” (Barbie)
- “It Never Went Away” (American Symphony)
- “Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” (Killers of the Flower Moon)
- “What Was I Made For?” (Barbie)
- American Fiction (Laura Karpman)
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (John Williams)
- Killers of the Flower Moon (Robbie Robertson)
- Oppenheimer (Ludwig Göransson)
- Poor Things (Jerskin Fendrix)
- Bobi Wine: The People’s President
- The Eternal Memory
- Four DaughtersTo Kill a Tiger
- 20 Days in Mariupol
- The ABCs of Book Banning
- The Barber of Little Rock
- Island in Between
- The Last Repair Shop
- Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó
- Io Capitano (Italy)
- Perfect Days (Japan)
- Society of the Snow (Spain)
- The Teacher’s Lounge (Germany)
- The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom)
- The Boy and the Heron
- Elemental
- Nimona
- Robot Dreams
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- The Creator
- Maestro
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
- Oppenheimer
- The Zone of Interest
- The Creator
- Godzilla: Minus One
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Part One
- Napoleon
- Bradley Cooper (Maestro)
- Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)
- Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)
- Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction)
- Annette Bening (Nyad)
- Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon)
- Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall)
- Carey Mulligan (Maestro)
- Emma Stone (Poor Things)
- El Conde (Edward Lachman)
- Killers of the Flower Moon (Rodrigo Prieto)
- Maestro (Matthew Libatique)
- Oppenheimer (Hoyte van Hoytema)
- Poor Things (Robbie Ryan)
- Jonathan Glazer (The Zone of Interest)
- Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things)
- Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)
- Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon)
- Justine Triet (Anatomy of a Fall)
- American Fiction
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Past Lives
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest