Publicidad
Premios Oscar 2024: estos son los nominados y las categorías en las que compiten CULTURA Foto: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters.

Premios Oscar 2024: estos son los nominados y las categorías en las que compiten

Por: Mesa de noticias de El Mostrador

A continuación, las nominaciones para la edición número 96 de los Premios Oscar, donde “Barbie” y “Oppenheimer” se perfilan como los favoritos en la categoría de Mejor Película. Además, Chile se posiciona con dos producciones en competencia: “El Conde” y “La Memoria Infinita”.

Este martes se dieron a conocer las nominaciones a los Oscar 2024, que se llevarán a cabo el próximo domingo 10 de marzo en el Dolby Theatre de Hollywood.

La lista está encabezada por “Oppenheimer” de Christopher Nolan, con 13 nominaciones, seguida por “Pobres Criaturas” con 11, “Los Asesinos de la Luna” con 10 y “Barbie” con 8 nominaciones.

Además, en la lista figuran nominados como “La Sociedad de la Nieve” para Mejor Película Internacional y las producciones chilenas “El Conde“—de Pablo Larraín—, nominada en Mejor Fotografía, y “La Memoria Infinita“—de Maite Alberdi—para Mejor Documental.

Zazie Beetz y Jack Quaid fueron los encargados de anunciar a los nominados. Asimismo, el presentador Jimmy Kimmel será por cuarta vez el anfitrión de la gala más importante para el cine internacional.

También te puede interesar:
Verano de película con cine latinoamericano gratis en la Universidad de Los Andes
Verano de película con cine latinoamericano gratis en la Universidad de Los Andes
Residencia de Cine ALGA en Valdivia
Residencia de Cine ALGA en Valdivia

A continuación, te contamos quiénes son los nominados y sus respectivas categorías para la próxima edición de los Premios de la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas, conocido popularmente como Premios Oscar:

Mejor Actor de Reparto

  • Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction
  • Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer
  • Ryan Gosling – Barbie
  • Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

  • Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer}
  • Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
  • America Ferrera – Barbie
  • Jodie Foster – Nyad
  • Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers

Mejor Guión Original

  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • The Holdovers
  • Maestro
  • May December
  • Past Live

Mejor Guión Adaptado

  • American Fiction
  • Barbie
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things
  • The Zone of Interest

Mejor cortometraje animado

  • Letter to a Pig
  • Ninety-Five Senses
  • Our Uniform
  • Pachyderme
  • War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Mejor diseño de vestuario

  • Barbie
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Napoleon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things

Mejor maquillaje y peluquería

  • Golda
  • Maestro
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things
  • Society of the Snow

Mejor cortometraje de acción real

  • The After
  • Invincible
  • Knight of Fortune
  • Red, White and Blue
  • The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Mejor canción original

  • “The Fire Inside” (Flamin’ Hot)
  • “I’m Just Ken” (Barbie)
  • “It Never Went Away” (American Symphony)
  • “Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” (Killers of the Flower Moon)
  • “What Was I Made For?” (Barbie)

Mejor banda sonora original

  • American Fiction (Laura Karpman)
  • Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (John Williams)
  • Killers of the Flower Moon (Robbie Robertson)
  • Oppenheimer (Ludwig Göransson)
  • Poor Things (Jerskin Fendrix)

Mejor largometraje documental

  • Bobi Wine: The People’s President
  • The Eternal Memory
  • Four DaughtersTo Kill a Tiger
  • 20 Days in Mariupol

Mejor cortometraje documental

  • The ABCs of Book Banning
  • The Barber of Little Rock
  • Island in Between
  • The Last Repair Shop
  • Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó

Mejor largometraje internacional

  • Io Capitano (Italy)
  • Perfect Days (Japan)
  • Society of the Snow (Spain)
  • The Teacher’s Lounge (Germany)
  • The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom)

Mejor película de animación

  • The Boy and the Heron
  • Elemental
  • Nimona
  • Robot Dreams
  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Mejor diseño de producción

  • Barbie
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Napoleon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things

Mejor montaje

  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • The Holdovers
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things

Mejor diseño de producción

  • Barbie
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Napoleon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things

Mejor sonido

  • The Creator
  • Maestro
  • Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
  • Oppenheimer
  • The Zone of Interest

Mejores efectos visuales

  • The Creator
  • Godzilla: Minus One
  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
  • Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Part One
  • Napoleon

Mejor actor principal

  • Bradley Cooper (Maestro)
  • Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)
  • Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)
  • Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction)

Mejor actriz protagonista

  • Annette Bening (Nyad)
  • Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon)
  • Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall)
  • Carey Mulligan (Maestro)
  • Emma Stone (Poor Things)

Mejor fotografía

  • El Conde (Edward Lachman)
  • Killers of the Flower Moon (Rodrigo Prieto)
  • Maestro (Matthew Libatique)
  • Oppenheimer (Hoyte van Hoytema)
  • Poor Things (Robbie Ryan)

Mejor Dirección

  • Jonathan Glazer (The Zone of Interest)
  • Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things)
  • Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)
  • Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon)
  • Justine Triet (Anatomy of a Fall)

Mejor película

  • American Fiction
  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • Barbie
  • The Holdovers
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Maestro
  • Oppenheimer
  • Past Lives
  • Poor Things
  • The Zone of Interest
También te puede interesar:
Sala de Cine de Ñuñoa invita a función dog friendly
Sala de Cine de Ñuñoa invita a función dog friendly
Estreno “Los Colonos” y Cineforo con el director
Estreno “Los Colonos” y Cineforo con el director
  • Para saber más de lo que está pasando en el mundo de la ciencia y la cultura, súmate a nuestra comunidad Cultívate, el Newsletter de El Mostrador sobre estos temas. Inscríbete gratis AQUÍ.
Síguenos en:
Síguenos en: Google News
Súmate a nuestro canal en:
Publicidad

Tendencias
La improbable historia de amor entre una influencer uribista y el hijo de un comandante de las FARC

La improbable historia de amor entre una influencer uribista y el hijo de un comandante de las FARC

Novedades de iOS 17.3: ¿Ya tienes la nueva actualización?

Novedades de iOS 17.3: ¿Ya tienes la nueva actualización?

Premios Oscar 2024: estos son los nominados y las categorías en las que compiten

Premios Oscar 2024: estos son los nominados y las categorías en las que compiten