Los registros del ataque conjunto de EE.UU. e Israel sobre diferentes puntos de Irán

Por: Mesa de noticias de El Mostrador

A pesar de que entre los puntos atacados se encuentran las oficinas del ayalotá Alí Alí Jamenei y del presidente Pezeshkian, los videos muestran ataques con misiles y drones sobre sectores residenciales y urbanos.

Durante horas de la mañana, Estados Unidos e Israel lanzaron un ataque conjunto contra diferentes puntos de Irán, con varios de ellos concentrados en la capital de Teherán. Preliminarmente, entre los puntos estaría la oficina del líder supremo del país, Alí Jamenei, así como la oficina del presidente Masoud Pezeshkian.

Asimismo, medios internacionales reportan que las explosiones por misiles y drones se registran también en las ciudades de Karaj, Qom, Kermanshah e Isfahán.

Entre las primeras muertes civiles del conflicto se cuentan 24 alumnos en una escuela de la provincia iraní de Hormozgán, cerca del estrecho de Ormuz.

