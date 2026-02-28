Los registros del ataque conjunto de EE.UU. e Israel sobre diferentes puntos de Irán

Durante horas de la mañana, Estados Unidos e Israel lanzaron un ataque conjunto contra diferentes puntos de Irán, con varios de ellos concentrados en la capital de Teherán. Preliminarmente, entre los puntos estaría la oficina del líder supremo del país, Alí Jamenei, así como la oficina del presidente Masoud Pezeshkian.

Asimismo, medios internacionales reportan que las explosiones por misiles y drones se registran también en las ciudades de Karaj, Qom, Kermanshah e Isfahán.

Entre las primeras muertes civiles del conflicto se cuentan 24 alumnos en una escuela de la provincia iraní de Hormozgán, cerca del estrecho de Ormuz.

🚨 AN AMERICAN STRIKE ON AN ELEMENTERY SCHOOL IN HORMUZGAN HAS KILLED OVER 30 PEOPLE pic.twitter.com/lgxj7cNtGm — Iran Observer (@IranObserver0) February 28, 2026

Let the world know that we did not start this war pic.twitter.com/9G3vbJYw1D — Iran Military Monitor (@IRIran_Military) February 28, 2026

BREAKING: Israel is currently striking Iran’s capital, Tehran. pic.twitter.com/xQ3lZSQm5h — Globe Eye News (@GlobeEyeNews) February 28, 2026

Footage shows a residential building was targeted by Israel and US strikes in #Tehran, #Iran. A woman is heard saying, “why they hit the house[s]?” https://t.co/1eheiZVQBS pic.twitter.com/WQg96Oxz2u — Iran Nuances (@IranNuances) February 28, 2026

🚨🇺🇸🇮🇱 IDF: U.S. and Israel spent months planning these strikes together in “close coordination.” The campaign is designed to “thoroughly degrade” Iran’s regime and remove existential threats to Israel. Source: CNN https://t.co/3la24skGZs pic.twitter.com/0ETFCwinLy — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) February 28, 2026