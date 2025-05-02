Tsunami alert for Chilean Region following 7.5 earthquake south of Puerto Williams
Two powerful earthquakes of magnitudes 6.9 and 7.5 struck the southern region this Friday, prompting a tsunami alert in the Magallanes area. Senapred called for coastal evacuations and activated SAE emergency messaging to reinforce the evacuation process.
During the morning of this Friday, a series of strong earthquakes were recorded in the sea south of Chilean territory.
According to the National Seismological Center, the first seismic event had a magnitude of 6.9, and the second reached 7.5.
The second earthquake occurred at 8:58 AM, 218.1 km south of Puerto Williams, and triggered a tsunami warning for the Magallanes region, as reported by the National Disaster Prevention and Response Service (Senapred).
“ATTENTION! #SENAPRED, due to a tsunami threat, requests the evacuation of the coastal area of the #Magallanes Region. To support on-the-ground evacuation by technical organizations, #SENAPRED has activated #SAE messaging,” they stated through their official channels.
Later, the Ministry of Security added: “Shoa declares a tsunami alert; Senapred instructs evacuation to safe zones in coastal areas. Likewise, as a precautionary measure, Senapred mandates leaving the beach zone in the Chilean Antarctic territory.”
The estimated arrival times are as follows:
-
Antarctica Base Prat: 05-02-2025, 11:35 AM
-
Antarctica Base O’Higgins: 05-02-2025, 12:00 PM
-
Caleta Meteoro: 05-02-2025, 1:49 PM
-
Puerto Williams: 05-02-2025, 2:50 PM
-
Puerto Edén: 05-02-2025, 9:07 PM
-
Punta Arenas: 05-03-2025, 2:25 AM
-
Bahía Gregorio: 05-03-2025, 2:26 AM
President Gabriel Boric, a native of Magallanes, posted on the social network X, urging people to evacuate coastal areas.
